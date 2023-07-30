Rapper Cardi B was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her, as seen in video footage posted to TikTok.

(CNN) — Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough.

