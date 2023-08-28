Police are investigating after someone shot a college student who entered the wrong home in Columbia South Carolina.

(CNN) — A University of South Carolina student was fatally shot early Saturday after he tried to enter the wrong home on his own street, the Columbia Police Department said – the latest case in which someone in the US was shot after apparently approaching the wrong home.

Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, of Connecticut, was killed, police said in a news release, citing the Richland County Coroner’s Office. The university confirmed Donofrio was a sophomore at the school.