A catastrophic quake could have ended Erdogan’s rule. He’s now poised to win the election

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a public gathering at Republic Square in Sivas, Turkey on Tuesday.

 Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rise to power was ushered in by the contentious political aftermath of the 1999 Izmit earthquake. So when another devastating quake laid waste to large swathes of southeast Turkey earlier this year, many observers expected the president’s two-decade rule to end with a full circle.

Instead, Erdogan appears to have defied the odds.