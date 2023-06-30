(CNN) — A California woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after lying to authorities that a couple was attempting to kidnap her children, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Kathleen Sorensen, 31, was sentenced to jail Thursday on a single count of knowingly making a false report of a crime. The conviction stemmed from an incident in December 2020, when Sorensen and her two children were shopping at a Michaels craft store in Petaluma, California, about 30 miles north of San Francisco.

CNN’s Taylor Romine and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.