A 9-year-old migrant died after having seizures during scorching trek in Arizona

A 9-year-old migrant died from medical complications which included seizures after crossing into the US near Mesa, Arizona, in the midst of sweltering summer heat, Border Patrol officials said.

The young boy was traveling with his mother and brother on June 15 when he began experiencing seizures, US Customs and Border Protection said in a news release on Friday. The high temperature on June 15 was nearly 100 degrees in the area, according to CNN Weather.

