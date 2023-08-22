NY: CHILD INJURED BY BEAR IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY
(CNN) — A 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear in the backyard of his Westchester County, New York, home and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning, police said.

The child was in the yard of the North Castle home when he was attacked around 11:16 a.m., the North Castle Police Department said in a news release. Authorities did not release specifics on the boy’s injuries.