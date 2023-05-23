A 4-year-old boy was dropped over a border barrier in San Diego. Agents who rushed to help came under fire

US Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz shared a video on Twitter showing a 4-year-old being dropped from a border barrier in San Diego.

 @USBPChief/Twitter

(CNN) — Authorities on both sides of the US-Mexico border are trying to find whoever dropped a 4-year-old boy from a border barrier in San Diego, US Customs and Border Protection said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on May 15, about half a mile east of the San Ysidro port of entry. Surveillance video captured the moment the child was dropped over the barrier by someone who was entering the country illegally, CPB said.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.