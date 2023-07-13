(CNN) — A bear severely injured a 35-year-old herder who was working for a sheep grazing allotment on the San Juan National Forest in Colorado, officials said Wednesday.

The man suffered bite wounds to his head as well as other injuries to his body in the Tuesday attack near a camp in the Weminuche Wilderness above Lemon Reservoir, which is located roughly 23 miles northeast of Durango, according to a news release from Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

