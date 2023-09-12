NH: 94-year-old New Hampshire woman travels across country to say a final goodbye to her 90-year-old sister.

    SEABROOK, New Hampshire (WMUR) -- A 94-year-old woman from Seabrook made a trip across the country because she wanted to see her 90-year-old little sister one more time. Their goodbye is now going viral on TikTok.