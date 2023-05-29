9 people shot, including a one-year-old child, after confrontation near beach in Hollywood, Florida, authorities say

Police responded to a shooting near Hollywood Beach in Hollywood, Florida, on May 29.

(CNN) — Nine people were shot, including a one-year-old child, during an altercation between two groups near a busy area of the beach in Hollywood, Florida, Monday night, officials said.

Police have detained one person of interest but are still searching for an additional suspect, who was described as a Black man with dreadlocks and wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and camo shorts, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told reporters.

