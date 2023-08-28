Madison
FALL RIVER, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- An 8-year-old Worcester girl recently surpassed a milestone as she continues her quest to visit every town and city hall in Massachusetts.
Ciara Barber, who visited the WBZ Morning Mix last month, started her journey July 1 to see all of the state's 351 city and town halls.
She's now been to more than 200 of them.
Ciara recently made a stop in Fall River, where she received a key to the city.
The 8-year-old is headed back to school, but hopes to finish her project by the end of the year.
Ciara and her mother document their travels on Instagram.
