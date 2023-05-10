A missing 8-year-old boy who had survived for two days in a Michigan state park by eating snow was found sheltering under a log on Monday, state police announced.

Nante Niemi went missing Saturday afternoon while gathering firewood for his family's campsite in northwest Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, setting off a sprawling search and rescue effort to find the Wisconsin boy, Michigan State Police said in a release.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.