7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes South Pacific, triggers regional tsunami warning By Jake Kwon and Kathleen Magramo, CNN May 18, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hong Kong (CNN) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, triggering a regional tsunami warning.The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami alert for coasts located within 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of the epicenter which lay between Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia.The earthquake had a depth of 38 kilometers (23 miles), USGS said.New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted that it is assessing whether the quake “poses any tsunami threat to New Zealand.”This is a developing story. More to follow.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Staff of local theater lighting company gets field trip to see 'The Lion King' at Overture Automotion to bring classic cars, traffic delays to Wisconsin Dells this weekend New mural brightens Beltline underpass in Monona 'Troubling' disparities in infant mortality rates remain in Wisconsin, reports find JFC approves $125 million for PFAs while Democrats take aim over water quality More News