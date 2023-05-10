6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher has ADHD, mother says in ABC interview

Deja Taylor, right, arrives with attorney James Ellenson, left, at the Newport News Sheriff's Office in Virginia, on April 13.

 Billy Schuerman/Daily Press/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

The mother of the 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia, spoke exclusively Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"He has ADHD. Some are able to have it at a very mild rate," Deja Taylor told ABC's Linsey Davis in the interview. "He's off the wall, doesn't sit still -- ever."

