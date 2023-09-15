'Beaten and starved for weeks': Authorities on South Korean woman found dead in Georgia
(CNN) — Six people who identified themselves as members of a religious group called the ‘Soldiers of Christ’ have been arrested in connection to the death of a South Korean woman who was beaten and starved in Georgia, authorities said.

The victim was a woman in her 20s or 30s and weighed approximately 70 pounds when she was discovered Tuesday evening in the trunk of a car parked outside of Jeju Sauna, a popular South Korean spa located in Duluth, about 25 miles north of Atlanta, the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a news release.