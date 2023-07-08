6 people die in Cessna plane crash in California By Rebekah Riess, CNN Jul 8, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A Cessna business jet crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, early Saturday morning, the FAA said.All six people on board were found dead at the scene, the Riverside County sheriff’s office said.The flight departed Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and crashed about 65 miles north of San Diego around 4:15 a.m. local time, the FAA said.According to a tweet from Cal Fire, the aircraft went down in a field and caused a fire that burned about an acre of vegetation before being contained.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dane County judge rules abortion lawsuit can continue, says 1849 law only bans feticide, not abortion Mystery solved: Janesville fisherman discovers car in Rock River 30 years after it went missing Search for 13-year-old still considered 'missing persons case' nearly 1 month after his disappearance Middleton police investigating Thursday morning strong-armed robbery Sauk County Sheriff's Office exploring 'all avenues' in search for missing teen Latest News Madison 5K helps raise money to support those affected by brain tumors Gotta go fast: Fitchburg Festival of Speed brings out racers Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say Iowa Republicans will hold 2024 caucuses on January 15 More News