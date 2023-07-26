Crane collapses, dangles over busy New York City street
Video play button

(CNN) — Six people, including four civilians and two firefighters, suffered minor injuries in a crane collapse Wednesday morning in Manhattan.

One of the firefighters had chest pains and was transported to an area hospital, but all injuries are non-life threatening, New York Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Joseph W. Pfeifer said at a news conference. Pfeifer added that some of the civilian injuries were to construction workers.

CNN’s Laura Ly and Jessica Prater contributed to this report.