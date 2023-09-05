Bogged-down vehicles slowly escape Burning Man festival
Video play button

(CNN) — Four astronauts have returned from a six-month stay on the International Space Station, splashing down off the coast of Florida on Monday. The astronauts oversaw research projects and hosted three paying customers aboard the station as NASA seeks to increase the amount of commercial activity in low-Earth orbit.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.