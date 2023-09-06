'Hard to connect all those dots': Dr. Sanjay Gupta on McConnell's 'confusing' health update
Video play button

(CNN) — With Covid-19 cases once again on the rise, questions are being raised about proper prevention measures this fall. Some health experts are encouraging a return to masking, while others believe an individualized approach to risk reduction is best. Many also agree that the updated Covid-19 vaccine, expected to be made available later this month, will work well against the new variant BA.2.86.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.