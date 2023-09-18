The pressure is mounting on the Biden administration as the UAW strike enters its fourth day. CNN's Laila Harrak interviews political analyst Natasha Lindstaedt.

(CNN) — The 2024 Republican presidential candidates are amplifying their heated rhetoric ahead of the second GOP primary debate next week. Former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday significantly escalated his campaign attacks against his former boss, saying former President Donald Trump is “willing to ignore” America’s debt crises and other urgent issues.

