United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks with reporters after the group went on strike against the Big Three US auto manufacturers.

(CNN) — Forecasters have issued tropical storm warnings today for parts of coastal New England and Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Lee’s center approaches the US East Coast. Lee’s mammoth size will allow its strong winds to knock down power lines and possibly cause some flooding in the coming days.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.