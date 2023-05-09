In the case of canceled flights, most airlines will offer alternative travel recommendations and apologize for the inconvenience — but passengers are often left to figure out the rest. This can leave travelers footing the bill for unexpected expenses like meals and hotels. In response, the Biden administration announced a new rule that will mandate airlines compensate passengers and cover these costs when they've caused a cancellation or significant delay.

