(CNN) — Older adults may soon be eligible for a shot that could protect them from respiratory syncytial virus — or RSV — this fall. The CDC’s independent vaccine advisory committee voted Wednesday in favor of allowing adults 60 and older, in consultation with their doctors, to get the RSV vaccine. Based on best estimates by researchers, there are between 10,000 and 15,000 adult deaths in the US due to RSV each year and about 150,000 hospitalizations.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.