(CNN) — The tourist who apparently carved his name into a wall of Rome’s 2,000-year-old Colosseum has sent an apology letter to Italian authorities. However, many offended people across the globe insist a “sorry” will not suffice for damaging one of the world’s most precious monuments. Pending an investigation, the alleged perpetrator could face a hefty fine and more than two weeks in jail, reports say.

