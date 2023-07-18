Actress reveals how much she just made from a top Netflix show
(CNN) — Millions of emails intended for US military members were sent to incorrect inboxes due to a common typo. The emails, which contained sensitive information in some cases, should have been sent to accounts ending in “.MIL” — the internet domain owned by the US military. Instead, due to the innocent typo, they were sent to the “.ML” domain, which handles email accounts in the West African country of Mali.

