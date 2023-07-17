(CNN) — College tuition has increased almost 750% since 1963, and it’s only getting more expensive. At highly rated or selective schools — like Harvard — undergraduates can expect to pay more than $95,000 a year, including housing and other expenses. Price tags like this might explain why just 36% of Americans have confidence in higher education, according to a new Gallup poll.

