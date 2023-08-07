Donald Trump faces a legal deadline in connection to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein joins Rosemary Church to discuss how this unprecedented and historic third indictment has impacted American democracy.

(CNN) — Picking the right outfit to keep you cool as temperatures soar isn’t as easy as it seems. Lighter-colored clothes with breathable fabrics are usually better choices for hot weather than dark clothing — with one exception. Darker clothes with a dense, tight construction do a better job of protecting the skin from dangerous UV rays that can cause sunburn, experts say.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.