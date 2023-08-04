A federal appeals court rules that a Biden administration policy restricting asylum-seekers at the southern border can proceed for now.

(CNN) — All Louisiana public schools are now required to display the national motto of “In God We Trust” inside every classroom, according to a new law that went into effect this week. Some critics fear the law will further blur the lines separating church and state, which follows a pattern seen in Southern legislatures in recent years.

