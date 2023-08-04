Two videos provided to CNN appear to show a Ukrainian sea drone attacking a Russian warship in the Black Sea. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh has more.

(CNN) — All Louisiana public schools are now required to display the national motto of “In God We Trust” inside every classroom, according to a new law that went into effect this week. Some critics fear the law will further blur the lines separating church and state, which follows a pattern seen in Southern legislatures in recent years.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.