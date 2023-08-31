Hear what struck Gupta about McConnell appearing to freeze at news conference
(CNN) — As AI-generated images and deepfake videos become increasingly realistic, tech companies are scrambling to find reliable ways to identify and flag manipulated content. This week, Google unveiled an invisible, permanent watermark on images that will identify them as computer-generated but cautioned that “the technology isn’t perfect.”

