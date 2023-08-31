Tropical Storm Idalia is moving through the Carolinas, battering the Southeast with heavy rain and sustained winds of 60 mph. CNN's Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast.

(CNN) — As AI-generated images and deepfake videos become increasingly realistic, tech companies are scrambling to find reliable ways to identify and flag manipulated content. This week, Google unveiled an invisible, permanent watermark on images that will identify them as computer-generated but cautioned that “the technology isn’t perfect.”

