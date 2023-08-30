Jeremy Diamond has the latest on the new program, which aims to drive down the cost of prescription drugs.

(CNN) — X, the platform formally known as Twitter, said it will allow political ads again for the first time since 2019. The announcement comes after its owner Elon Musk criticized how the platform’s previous leadership handled political discourse, including claims of censorship.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.