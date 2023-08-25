"We had essentially a fire hurricane": The Governor of Hawaii on the inferno that has left hundreds still missing.
(CNN) — Hundreds of Wells Fargo customers reported issues with the bank’s systems Thursday, with problems ranging from transferring funds to declining ATM cards. This is the second major technical issue to impact the bank this month after some customers a few weeks ago noticed their direct deposits had disappeared from their accounts.

