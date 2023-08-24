An expert panel joins CNN to discuss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group, who was reportedly on board a plane that crashed northwest of Moscow, according to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

(CNN) — Passengers flying with Korean Air in the next few weeks will be weighed anonymously before boarding their flights. Although potentially uncomfortable, the policy has nothing to do with body shaming, but rather about obtaining data on the aircraft’s fuel needs and weight distribution on board.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.