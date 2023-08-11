CNN's Bill Weir is on the scene in Lahaina, Hawaii, on the island of Maui where wildfires have caused massive destruction in the town.

(CNN) — Grocery prices in the US ticked up slightly last month, driven largely by the rising cost of beef. Restaurants are also raising prices, new data shows, as their own expenses have gone up and as diners seem to be accepting more expensive menu items.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.