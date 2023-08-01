In the 1940s, the 20th Century Limited was "the most famous train in the world," even creating the first "red carpet" to set itself apart. Thanks to restoration efforts, train lovers can now travel back in time and experience it for themselves.

(CNN) — A sturgeon supermoon will light up the sky tonight, creating a luminous spectacle for millions around the world. This type of lunar phenomenon occurs when the moon nears its closest point to Earth while appearing full — and it only happens three to four times per year.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.