Maui resident walks through home destroyed by fires
Video play button

(CNN) — X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing renewed scrutiny for apparently slowing load times for links to its competitors. While the platform has been plagued by technical issues after Elon Musk bought the site last year, many link delays this week appeared intentional, cybersecurity experts said, as the issues mainly affected X’s rivals and news outlets that Musk has previously criticized.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.