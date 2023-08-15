CNN's Laura Coates breaks down what the racketeering charge means for former President Donald Trump and the 18 others who were indicted in the Georgia 2020 election probe.

(CNN) — Adults who regularly say hello to their neighbors have higher well-being than those who are antisocial, a new Gallup poll found. However, if you loathe the idea of striking up a conversation, data shows even the slightest greeting — like a nod, a wave, or a fist bump — can boost your personal and community health.

