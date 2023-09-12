5 OFFICERS INDICTED IN DEADLY BEATING OF TYRE NICHOLS (9:30pET)
(CNN) — Five former Memphis police officers involved in the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court filings. 

The five former officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – are facing several charges, including federal civil rights, conspiracy, and obstruction offenses resulting in Nichols’ death.

