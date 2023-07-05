4th victim found dead after shooting at Fourth of July block party in Shreveport, Louisiana

Three people are dead and at least six are injured following a shooting just before midnight on July 4, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

(CNN) — A fourth victim has died after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Louisiana, Shreveport police and District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said Wednesday.

At least 10 people were shot during the melee Tuesday night, including six who suffered non-life-threatening wounds, Shreveport police spokesperson Sgt. Angie Willhite said.