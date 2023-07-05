4th victim found dead after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Shreveport, Louisiana

Three people are dead and at least six are injured following a shooting just before midnight on July 4, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

 Mapbox

(CNN) — A fourth victim has died after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Louisiana, Shreveport police and a city council member said.

“Last night was a horrible night here in Shreveport,” Police Chief Wayne Smith told reporters Wednesday.

CNN’s Jeremy Grisham contributed to this report.