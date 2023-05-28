(CNN) — Travelers visiting New York or New Jersey beaches for Memorial Day might want to keep an eye out for some fishy friends: Four great white sharks that have been detected swimming off the coast in the past weeks.

OCEARCH, a nonprofit marine research group which provides open-source data about shark migration, recently recorded four male great white sharks around New York and New Jersey. The organization places electronic trackers on each shark that “ping” when the shark breaks the surface of the water, allowing researchers to track the sharks’ annual migration and movement patterns.