39 missing after Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean By Mengchen Zhang and Alex Stambaugh, CNN May 16, 2023 (CNN) — Thirty-nine people are missing after a fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.China's leader Xi Jinping has called for an all-out effort to rescue the crew, made up of 17 Chinese nationals, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos, state news agency Xinhua reported.Search and rescue teams have arrived on site, Xinhua said. It added that China has deployed at least two vessels to assist while vessels from Australia and other countries had also joined the search.None of the crew has yet been found.The vessel, named "Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028" and owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co., capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean around 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Chinese state media said.