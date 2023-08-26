CNN's Angus Watson looks at the U.S. Marine Corps Osprey crash in Australia that killed three marines and injured others during a training exercise.

(CNN) — Three US Marines have been killed and several others seriously wounded after an Osprey aircraft crashed during military exercises in Australia.

Of the 23 Marines on board the MV-22B Osprey aircraft, three died while five others have been transferred to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition, the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin said in a statement on Sunday.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas.