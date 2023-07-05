10 people were shot – 3 fatally – at a Fourth of July block party in Shreveport, Louisiana

Three people are dead and at least six are injured following a shooting just before midnight on July 4, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

(CNN) — A Fourth of July block party ended in carnage after a mass shooting left three people dead and seven others wounded, officials in Shreveport, Louisiana, said.

Of the surviving gunshot victims, one person is in critical condition and six others suffered non-life-threatening wounds, Shreveport police spokesperson Sgt. Angie Willhite said.