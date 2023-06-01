Davenport, Iowa (CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 11:13 a.m. ET]

Two people who were previously unaccounted for after the partial collapse of an Iowa apartment building Sunday have been found safe, Davenport police said Thursday. But three others – including at least two who lived in the crash zone – remain missing.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado, Kara Devlin and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.