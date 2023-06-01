3 people are missing days after apartments collapsed. Now officials have changed demolition plans for the dangerous, ‘shifting’ building

Davenport, Iowa (CNN) — Two people who were previously unaccounted for after the partial collapse of an Iowa apartment building Sunday have been found safe, Davenport police said Thursday. But three others who lived in the crash zone remain missing.

Rescuers have been trying to find Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, whose apartments were in the massive section of the building that disintegrated, police said.

