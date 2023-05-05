Three former Pennsylvania police officers were sentenced Friday to probation in connection with the 2021 shooting death of an 8-year-old girl as she left a high school football game with her family in a Philadelphia suburb, prosecutors said.

Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith were sentenced to five years of probation, with the first 11 months on house arrest, said Margie McAboy, a spokesperson for the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.