3 New York teens arrested in connection with killing and ‘consuming’ beloved village swan, police say

 Elizabeth Doran/Syracuse.com/AP/FILE

(CNN) — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with killing and “consuming” a beloved swan in a Syracuse, New York, suburb, and stealing four young swans this week, police said.

A mature female swan named Faye and her four young swans, also known as cygnets, were reported missing from the swan pond Monday, police in the village of Manlius said.