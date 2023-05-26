(CNN) — A Mississippi grand jury has indicted three former Jackson police officers in the death of Keith Murriel, a man who died shortly after a confrontation with the officers in a hotel parking lot on New Year’s Eve.

In police body camera footage obtained by CNN, the officers say they were called to the scene by hotel security after Murriel had been repeatedly asked to leave for allegedly harassing people in the parking lot. The footage shows during their interaction with him, the officers tased the 41-year-old man several times as he writhed and screamed in pain.